Nandyal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 34
Female electors: 599,288
Male electors: 601,303
Reserved: No
Delimited: No
Assembly Constituencies: Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Panyam, Nandikotkur (SC), Nandyal, Srisailam, Dhone
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Bhumanagi Reddy emerged victorious by swinging 53.68 percent votes in his favour. In 2004, Congress’ SPY Reddy won the election with 55.25 percent of the votes. In 2009, too, SPY Reddy emerged victorious. In 2014, too, he continued his winning streak but on an YSRC ticket instead of Congress.
Demographics: This constituency encompassing parts of the Kurnool district came to prominence in 1991 after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao won the by-elections by a record-breaking margin. A part of the Red Corridor, Nandyal constituency, too, hasn’t seen much development owing to the Maoist movement.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:03:35 IST