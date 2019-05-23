Nandyal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 1,576,945 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,288

Male electors: 601,303

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Panyam, Nandikotkur (SC), Nandyal, Srisailam, Dhone

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Bhumanagi Reddy emerged victorious by swinging 53.68 percent votes in his favour. In 2004, Congress’ SPY Reddy won the election with 55.25 percent of the votes. In 2009, too, SPY Reddy emerged victorious. In 2014, too, he continued his winning streak but on an YSRC ticket instead of Congress.

Demographics: This constituency encompassing parts of the Kurnool district came to prominence in 1991 after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao won the by-elections by a record-breaking margin. A part of the Red Corridor, Nandyal constituency, too, hasn’t seen much development owing to the Maoist movement.

