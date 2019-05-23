Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Nandyal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:03:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
TDP Mandra Sivananda Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND C. Surendra Nath Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
AYCP D.P. Jamal Basha 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Pula Nagamaddilety 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP S.P.Y. Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Ruddireddy Radhakrishna 0 Votes 0% Votes
BCUF D. Mahammad Rafi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Jangite Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vangala Parameswara Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jestadi Sudhakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.P. Kambagiriswamy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elluri Bhupal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.A. Indumathi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND I.V. Pakkir Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Poluru Guruvaiah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy Chitla 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND B.C. Ramanatha Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhuma Kishore Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Adinarayana Inty 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nandyal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

 Total electors: 1,576,945 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 599,288

Male electors: 601,303

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies:  Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Panyam, Nandikotkur (SC), Nandyal, Srisailam, Dhone

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, TDP’s Bhumanagi Reddy emerged victorious by swinging 53.68 percent votes in his favour. In 2004, Congress’ SPY Reddy won the election with 55.25 percent of the votes. In 2009, too, SPY Reddy emerged victorious. In 2014, too, he continued his winning streak but on an YSRC ticket instead of Congress.

Demographics: This constituency encompassing parts of the Kurnool district came to prominence in 1991 after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao won the by-elections by a record-breaking margin. A part of the Red Corridor, Nandyal constituency, too, hasn’t seen much development owing to the Maoist movement.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:03:35 IST

