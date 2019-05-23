Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Nandurbar Lok Sabha polls: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:53:38 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BMP Sandip Abhimanyu Valvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Krishna Thoga Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Karamsing Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arjunsing Diwansing Vasave 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Daulatsing Padvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Anturlikar Sushil Suresh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Koli Ananda Sukalal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Natawadkar Suhas Jayant 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rekha Suresh Desai 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Adv. K. C. Padavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nandurbar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,72,715

Female electors: 8,20,336

Male electors: 8,52,379

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Talode and Akrani Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Akkalkuwa (ST), Shahada (ST), Nandurbar (ST), Nawapur (ST), Sakri (ST), Shirpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress tribal leader Manikrao Hodlya Gavit held the seat from 1984 to 2014. However, he lost to BJP’s Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit in 2014, one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Nandurbar district and parts of Dhule district. This is where Indira Gandhi used to begin her campaigns for Congress.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:53:38 IST

