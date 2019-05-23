Nandurbar Lok Sabha polls: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandurbar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 16,72,715

Female electors: 8,20,336

Male electors: 8,52,379

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Talode and Akrani Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Akkalkuwa (ST), Shahada (ST), Nandurbar (ST), Nawapur (ST), Sakri (ST), Shirpur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Veteran Congress tribal leader Manikrao Hodlya Gavit held the seat from 1984 to 2014. However, he lost to BJP’s Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit in 2014, one of the youngest MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Demographics: The Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency is spread across Nandurbar district and parts of Dhule district. This is where Indira Gandhi used to begin her campaigns for Congress.

