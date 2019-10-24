Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Nandurbar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:04:04 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Vijaykumar Krushnarao Gavit 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Vipul Ramsing Vasave 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Udesing Kocharu Padvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dipa Shamshon Valvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
SWP Adv.prakash Mohan Gangurde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ananda Sukalal Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Reserved under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, Nandurbr constituency will vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 on 21 October

  • Gavit V Krushnarao of the BJP had won this seat in the 2014 elections

  • There are 3.3 lakh voters in the constituency with 1,68,189 female electors and 1,70,428 male electors

Nandurbar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Nandurabar district — Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Nawapur.

Constituency Name — Nandurbar

Constituency Number — 3

District Name — Nandurbar

Total Electors —3,38,624

Female Electors —1,68,189

Male Electors —1,70,428

Third Gender—7

Reserved — Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections — Gavit V Krushnarao of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:04:04 IST

