Nandgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nandgaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name— Nandgaon

Constituency Number—113

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—315016

Female Electors—150419

Male Electors—164596

Third Gender—1

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections: Part of the Nashik district, Nandgaon Assembly constituency belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency. In 1999, Aher Anilkumar Gangadhar of Congress won the seat receiving 35,953 votes against Ashok Yadavrao Rasal of Shiv Sena who received just 20,419 votes. In 2004, Pawar Sanjay Sayaji of the Shiv Sena won the seat defeating Congress' Aher Anilkumar Gangadhar by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

In the 2009 election, senior NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal's son Pankaj Bhujbal contested and won as NCP candidate, and is also the current MLA. He defeated Pawar Sanjay Sayaji of Shiv Sena in 2009. In 2014, Bhujbal secured 96,292 votes as against Sayaji's 74,923 votes.

This year, Pankaj Bhujbal of NCP is eyeing a hat-trick win. He is up against Dwarkanath Kande Suhas of Shiv Sena.

Demographics— As per the 2011 census, Nandgaon village has a population of 1217 of which 623 are males while 594 are females.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .