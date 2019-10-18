Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nanded South profile: Shiv Sena leader Hemant Patil's wife Rajshri Patil faces 37 challengers in constituency

Nanded South Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name – Nanded South

Constituency Number – 87

District – Nanded

Total Electors – 2,84,114

Female Electors – 1,37,127

Male Electors – 1,46,987

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Omprakash Ganeshlal Pokarna of the Congress won the elections against Hemant S Patil of the Shiv Sena party. Pokarna received a total of 71,367 votes in his favour. In 2014, Shiv Sena's Hemant Sriram Patil won against Dilip Venkatrao Kandkurte of BJP receiving a total of 45,836 votes to his name.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Shiv Sena has fielded Hemant Patil's wife Rajshri Patil from the seat. She faces 37 candidates for the Nanded South Assembly, including Congress leader and 2014 runner-up candidate Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde. Also in the fray are Vishwanath Ramji Dhotre of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Altaf Ahmed of the Indian Union Muslim League, Farukh Ahemad Iqbal Ahemad of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Balasaheb Dagadu Jadhav of the Sambhaji Brigade Party and Mohammad Saber Chaus of the AIMIM, among others.

Demographics – Nanded South is in the district of Nanded. It belongs to the Marathawada region.

