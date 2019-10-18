Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nanded North profile: Incumbent Congress MLA DP Savant up for hat-trick, faces 23 challengers

Nanded North Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name – Nanded North

Constituency Number – 86

District – Nanded

Total Electors – 3,11,968

Female Electors – 1,50,265

Male Electors – 1,61,658

Third Gender – 45

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Congress candidate DP Savant won with 67,052 votes against Khedkar Anusaya Prakash of the Shiv Sena who secured 22,970 votes. In 2014, Savant won this seat again with 40,356 votes against BJP candidate Sudhakar Ramrao Pandhare who managed 32,754 votes.

In 2019, there are 24 candidates in the fray for the Nanded North Assembly constituency. The incumbent Congress MLA DP Savant will take on Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar of the Shiv Sena. Also, in the fray are Gangadhar Satwaji Fugare of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Dr Prakash Govindrao Bagate of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Feroz Lala of the AIMIM, Mukundrao Narharrao Chavre of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Rajesh Dnyanoba Pimple of the Indian Union Muslim League, among others.

Demographics – Nanded North is in the district of Nanded. It is a part of the Marathwada region.

