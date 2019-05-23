Co-presented by


Nanded Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:52:39 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Bhinge Yashpal Narsinghrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Abdul Samad Abdul Karim 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Mohan Anandrao Waghmare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Sonsale Sunil Manoharrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kadam Shrirang Uttamrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Abdul Raees Ahamed S/O Abdul Jabbar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Mahesh Prakashrao Talegaonkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Manish Dattatray Wadje 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhavrao Sambhajee Gaikawad (Panchsheel) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranjit Gangadharrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivanand Ashokrao Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ashok Shankarrao Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 16,87,057

Female electors: 8,08,504

Male electors: 8,78,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly segment was added from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat and Ahmedpur Assembly seat was moved to Latur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon and Deglur were newly-created Assembly segments post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur (SC), Mukhed

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a Congress stronghold. Bhaskarrao Bapurao Khatgaonkar represented the party in 1999 but lost to BJP leader DB Patil in 2004. However, Khatgaonkar won the seat again in 2009, defeating BJP’s Sambhaji Pawar. In 2014, Congress leader Ashok Chavan won the seat by defeating BJP’s DB Patil.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Nanded district. Located in the Marathwada region, it is known for farmer suicides and is identified as an economically backward district, receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 33,61,292 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 4.71 lakh. It has an SC population of 6,40,483.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:52:39 IST

