Nanded Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nanded Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 16,87,057

Female electors: 8,08,504

Male electors: 8,78,553

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhokar Assembly segment was added from Hingoli Lok Sabha seat and Ahmedpur Assembly seat was moved to Latur Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon and Deglur were newly-created Assembly segments post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur (SC), Mukhed

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a Congress stronghold. Bhaskarrao Bapurao Khatgaonkar represented the party in 1999 but lost to BJP leader DB Patil in 2004. However, Khatgaonkar won the seat again in 2009, defeating BJP’s Sambhaji Pawar. In 2014, Congress leader Ashok Chavan won the seat by defeating BJP’s DB Patil.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Nanded district. Located in the Marathwada region, it is known for farmer suicides and is identified as an economically backward district, receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 33,61,292 people with a sizeable Muslim population of 4.71 lakh. It has an SC population of 6,40,483.

