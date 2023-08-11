‘Namaskar, I’m suspended MP Raghav Chadha’: AAP leader’s first response to suspension
Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for “breach of privilege” after four MPs alleged that he had violated rules by naming them in a House panel without their consent
In what seems to be his first reaction after his suspension, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha introduced himself as “suspended Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha” and clarified that he had not forged any signatures.
“Namaskar, I am suspended Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Yes, I have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha today. What was my crime?”
Clarifying the “forgery” allegation levelled against him, the AAP leader said he had not forged or taken any signatures from any MPs.
“People from the BJP are saying I submitted some MPs’ signatures. I want to tell you the truth. Any parliamentarian has the right to nominate names for a committee. This means that I can propose names for a select committee. I don’t need an MP’s written consent or signature to do so. You just have to give the names. If any MP has an objection, they can withdraw their name. We have not submitted any signatures,” the AAP leader said.
“The allegation is just a way for them to throw mud at me and tarnish my reputation. I want to tell you I am not afraid of these challenges, I will keep fighting,” the suspended MP said.
The Rajya Sabha passed a resolution moved by leader of the House Piyush Goyal to suspend Chadha till the privileges committee submits its findings.
Goyal slammed the “unethical conduct” of the AAP leader, and called it an “outrageous disregard of the rules”.
