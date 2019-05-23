Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Namakkal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:11:34 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Vinothkumar V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijaya Karthikeyan B 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh T.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhu K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Natarajan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nallathambi P 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Raman V 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
UMK Manickam S 0 Votes 0% Votes
GPI Muthusamy M.P 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Baskar B 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Thangavelu R 0 Votes 0% Votes
AHSP Ramesh T 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMSK Senthilmurugan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Cho V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvaraj K.R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kaliappan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kaliappan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kaliyappan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramasamy P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arumugam V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramasamy N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sakthiyvel N.K.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sakthivel S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivarajee S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selladurai S 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Chinraj A.K.P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saminathan P.P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saravanavel R 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Kaliappan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 13,29,552 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,61,113

Female Electors: 6,68,439

Assembly Constituencies: Sankagiri, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi-Velur, Tiruchengodu

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Gandhiselvan of the DMK won the seat in 2009. PR Sundaram of the AIADMK won the seat in 2014.

Demography: The constituency is dominated by Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who are classified as OBCs but are socio-economically influential in Western Tamil Nadu. Dalits are also found in significant numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:11:34 IST

