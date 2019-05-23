Namakkal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 13,29,552 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,61,113

Female Electors: 6,68,439

Assembly Constituencies: Sankagiri, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi-Velur, Tiruchengodu

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Gandhiselvan of the DMK won the seat in 2009. PR Sundaram of the AIADMK won the seat in 2014.

Demography: The constituency is dominated by Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who are classified as OBCs but are socio-economically influential in Western Tamil Nadu. Dalits are also found in significant numbers in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.