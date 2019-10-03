Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Nalwa profile: Domination by regional parties makes it a tricky pitch for national outfits

Nalwa Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the general category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the polling body, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Nalwa Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 53

Total electors: 1,63,869

Female electors: 76,468

Male electors: 87,401

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: The first Assembly election held in Nalwa was in 2009 when Congress candidate Sampat Singh defeated Jasma Devi of the HJC (BL). In the next elections, however, the Congress was dethroned by the INLD; HJC (BL)’s Chander Mohan lost to Ranbir Gangwa by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

Satpal Kajla from INLD, Advocate Bajrang Indal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Randhir Panihar from Congress and Ranveer Gangva from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Nalwa LAC in 2019

Demographics: Before the delimitation in 2008, villages that are now in Nalwa were a part of Adampur and Bawani Khera Assembly constituencies. Nalwa’s literacy rate is lower than the national average.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .