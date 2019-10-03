Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Nalwa profile: Domination by regional parties makes it a tricky pitch for national outfits

Nalwa Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the general category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the polling body, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Nalwa Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 53

Total electors: 1,63,869

Female electors: 76,468

Male electors: 87,401

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: The first Assembly election held in Nalwa was in 2009 when Congress candidate Sampat Singh defeated Jasma Devi of the HJC (BL). In the next elections, however, the Congress was dethroned by the INLD; HJC (BL)’s Chander Mohan lost to Ranbir Gangwa by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

Demographics: Before the delimitation in 2008, villages that are now in Nalwa were a part of Adampur and Bawani Khera Assembly constituencies. Nalwa’s literacy rate is lower than the national average.