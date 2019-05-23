Nalgonda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Uttam Kumar Reddy of Congress wins

Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,494,343 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83,448

Male electors: 5,97,237

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The independent constituency of Miryalguda was included in the constituency of Nalgonda as an Assembly segment.

Assembly Constituencies: Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda, Huzurnagar, Devarakonda (ST), Kodad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Gutha Sukender Reddy from TDP was elected MP. In 2004, however, Communist Party of India (CPI) made an inroad into the constituency. Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy defeated the BJP candidate with a majority of 45.76 percent. He was then defeated by Gutha who has since defected to Congress. Gutha, who is now a TRS member, is the sitting MP in the constituency after winning 2014 elections.

Demographics: Once a bastion of the Communists, Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency is largely rural in landscape, with three-fourths of the population residing there. Reddy community is very dominant in Nalgonda. Muslims have sizable numbers while the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constitute nearly a third of the total population.

