Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nalasopara profile: BVA's Kshitij Thakur takes on Shiv Sena's Pradeep Sharma

Nalasopara Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name—Nalasopara

Constituency Number—132

Total Electors— 512293

Female Electors—229863

Male Electors—282372

Third Gender—58

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Kshitiji Hitendra Thakur of BVA (Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi) won this seat with 89,284 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Chavan Shirish Jayram who netted 48,502 votes in total. In 2014, the sitting MLA won in this constituency with 1,13,566 votes against BJP candidate Rajan Balkrishna Naik who netted 59,067 votes. In 2019, Shiv Sena will be fielding Pradeep Sharma against Salman Baluch of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Demographics – Nalaspora is under the district of Palghar.

