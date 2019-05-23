Nalanda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 19,51,967

Female electors: 915392

Male electors: 10,36,575

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chandi Assembly seat was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a JD(U) stronghold since 1999. JD(U)’s George Fernandes represented the seat from 1999 to 2004, following which JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar came to power. Ramswaroop Prasad won the 2006 bypoll. Kaushalendra Kumar has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Nalanda district. The constituency has a population of 2877653, of which 26.69 lakh people are Hindus. It has a sizeable Muslim population of 1.98 lakh, as per Census 2011. 52.81% of its population is literate. It is a Maoist-hit area and is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.