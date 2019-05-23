Co-presented by


Nalanda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 08:34:59 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Rajnish Kumar Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramchandra Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohammad Surkhab Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Shashi Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Punit Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mintu Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohan Bind 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shailendra Chaudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sudhir Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Chiranjib Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MVJP Dilip Rawat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Pawan Kumar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Kumar Hari Charan Singh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAM(S) Ashok Kumar Azad 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD(D) Anil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nita Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Usha Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Ram Charitra Prasad Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUP Ramchandra Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Ramvilaf Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Rajeev Ranjan Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSD Brahamdev Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinanath Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
NJRP Purushotam Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
PVMP Rekha Kumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BND Shankar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Surendra Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMP Sohavan Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI Sunil Ravidas 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Sampati Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JVKP Sanjeet Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shashi Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Kaushlendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nalanda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 19,51,967

Female electors: 915392

Male electors: 10,36,575

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chandi Assembly seat was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a JD(U) stronghold since 1999. JD(U)’s George Fernandes represented the seat from 1999 to 2004, following which JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar came to power. Ramswaroop Prasad won the 2006 bypoll. Kaushalendra Kumar has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Nalanda district. The constituency has a population of 2877653, of which 26.69 lakh people are Hindus. It has a sizeable Muslim population of 1.98 lakh, as per Census 2011. 52.81% of its population is literate. It is a Maoist-hit area and is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

May 23, 2019 08:34:59 IST

