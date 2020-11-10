Nalanda Election Result 2020: Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar seeks third straight term against Congress' Gunjan Patel
In 2015, Rural Affairs minister Shrawan Kumar won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar
Nalanda Election Result 2020: State parliamentary affairs and rural development minister Shrawan Kumar is seeking reelection from the Nalanda Assembly constituency on a JD(U) ticket. The Congress has fielded Gunjan Patel.
In 2015, Shrawan won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar. While Shrawan had secured 72,596 votes, while Kaushlendra won 69,600 votes.
Shrawan also won the seat in the 2010 Assembly election, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a vote share of 48.03 percent.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
A total of 21 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Nalanda seat this year. In 2015, it was 13.
Here is some information about the Nalanda constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,05,418
Number of male voters: 1,61,157
Number of female voters: 1,43,499
Number of transgender voters: 9
Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 57.28 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bihar election result 2020: Nitish's blinkered view and Tejashwi's 'development' pitch likely to give Mahagathbandhan the edge
Mahagathbandhan secured an edge with the progressive agenda made through the careful consideration on emerging socio-economic priorities, this helped in the consolidation of constituents, like RJD, Congress and Left Parties.
Jale Election Result 2020: Congress fields ex-AMU student Maskoor Usmani against sitting BJP MLA Jeevesh Kumar
In the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP's Jeevesh had won the seat with a margin of 4,620 votes over Rishi Mishra of the JD(U)
Imamganj Election Result 2020: Triangular contest between Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uday Narayan Choudhary, Shobha Sinha on cards
Former speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD