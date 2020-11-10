Nalanda Election Result 2020: Bihar minister Shrawan Kumar seeks third straight term against Congress' Gunjan Patel

In 2015, Rural Affairs minister Shrawan Kumar won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar

Nalanda Election Result 2020: State parliamentary affairs and rural development minister Shrawan Kumar is seeking reelection from the Nalanda Assembly constituency on a JD(U) ticket. The Congress has fielded Gunjan Patel.

In 2015, Shrawan won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar. While Shrawan had secured 72,596 votes, while Kaushlendra won 69,600 votes.

Shrawan also won the seat in the 2010 Assembly election, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a vote share of 48.03 percent.

A total of 21 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Nalanda seat this year. In 2015, it was 13.

Here is some information about the Nalanda constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,05,418

Number of male voters: 1,61,157

Number of female voters: 1,43,499

Number of transgender voters: 9

Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.28 percent