Nalanda Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: JDU's Shrawan Kumar brushes off all challengers, nabs third straight term
Nalanda Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| State parliamentary affairs and rural development minister Shrawan Kumar on Tuesday won reelection from the Nalanda Assembly constituency on a JD(U) ticket
Nalanda Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| State parliamentary affairs and rural development minister Shrawan Kumar on Tuesday won reelection from the Nalanda Assembly constituency for a third straight term.
Kumar, running on a JD(U) ticket, with 66,066 votes and 38.97 percent of the vote share, defeated the Jantantrik Vikas Party's Kaushlendra Kumar, who got 49,989 votes and a 29.48 percent of the votes.
The Congress' Gunjan Patel, with just 17,293 votes, lagged far behind the winner and runner-up.
In 2015, Shrawan won the election with a slim margin of 2,996 votes over the BJP's candidate Kaushlendra Kumar. While Shrawan had secured 72,596 votes, while Kaushlendra won 69,600 votes.
Shrawan also won the seat in the 2010 Assembly election, defeating RJD's Arun Kumar with a vote share of 48.03 percent.
A total of 21 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Nalanda seat this year. In 2015, it was 13.
Here is some information about the Nalanda constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,05,418
Number of male voters: 1,61,157
Number of female voters: 1,43,499
Number of transgender voters: 9
Voter turnout in 2020: 54.61 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 57.28 percent
