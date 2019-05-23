Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ajay Bhatt from BJP is leading with 60.6% votes at 4:29 PM

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,02,114 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,50,619

Male electors: 8,51,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency was restructured to include Lalkuwa, Bhimtal and Kaladhungi, Gadarpur Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Lalkuwa, Bhimtal, Nainital, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanak Matta, Khatima

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Narayan Datt Tiwari won the election when Nainital was a part of Uttar Pradesh. In 2004, as part of Uttaranchal, the constituency voted Congress candidate KC Singh Baba as MP. He won again in 2009 elections when the state had been renamed Uttarakhand. People voted Bhagat Singh Koshiyari from BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over the hills of Bhimtal and the plains of Rudrapur. The constituency limits share a border with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The mountainous regions are dependent on tourism and agriculture for their economy. While this constituency has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, in 2014, people voted for BJP.

