Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ajay Bhatt from BJP is leading with 60.6% votes at 4:29 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:46:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ajay Bhatt 717,012 Votes 61% Votes
INC Harish Rawat 416,024 Votes 35% Votes
BSP Er. Navneet Agarwal 27,753 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 9,847 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Comrade Dr. Kailash Pandey 5,180 Votes 0% Votes
PLM Prem Prasad Arya 3,184 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sukumar Vishvas 3,167 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Er. Jyoti Prakash Tamta 1,949 Votes 0% Votes

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,02,114 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,50,619

Male electors: 8,51,495

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency was restructured to include Lalkuwa, Bhimtal and Kaladhungi, Gadarpur Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Lalkuwa, Bhimtal, Nainital, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Jaspur, Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanak Matta, Khatima

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Narayan Datt Tiwari won the election when Nainital was a part of Uttar Pradesh. In 2004, as part of Uttaranchal, the constituency voted Congress candidate KC Singh Baba as MP. He won again in 2009 elections when the state had been renamed Uttarakhand. People voted Bhagat Singh Koshiyari from BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over the hills of Bhimtal and the plains of Rudrapur. The constituency limits share a border with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The mountainous regions are dependent on tourism and agriculture for their economy. While this constituency has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, in 2014, people voted for BJP.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 16:46:35 IST

