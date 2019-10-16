Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Naigaon profile: Congress incumbent Vasantaro Chavan seeks hat-trick, faces BJP's Rajesh Pawar

Naigaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name—Naigaon

Constituency Number—89

District—Nanded

Total Electors—283067

Female Electors—136408

Male Electors—146657

Third Gender—2

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar had won this seat with 46,353 votes against Congress candidate Premanand Dadasaheb Rupawate. In 2009, Independent candidate Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan had won the seat receiving 63,534 votes in his favour. He had defeated NCP candidate Deshmukh Shrinivas Alias Bapusaheb Gorthekar in the election. In 2014, then-incumbent MLA Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan contested on Congress ticket and won the seat receiving a total of 71,020 votes. Chavan had defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar in the election.

In 2019, Congress' Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan will be contesting against Rajesh Pawar of BJP. Also in the fray are Aniket Amrutrao Shinde of the Sambhaji Brigade Party, Babarao Laxmanrao Dongaonkar of the National Socialist Party (U) and Marotrao Venkatrao Kawale Guruji of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – Naigaon is in the district of Nanded. It has a total population of 182,868 as per the 2011 Census.