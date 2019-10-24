Nagpur West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, TrailingAssembly Election 2019, Nagpur West profile: BJP's Sudhakar Deshmukh faces Congress' Vikas Thakre in Nagpur district's richest constituency

Nagpur West Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur West

Constituency Number – 56

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,60,766

Female Electors – 1,78,591

Male Electors – 1,82,170

Others – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, BJP leader and current Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis won this seat with 94,853 votes against the Congress candidate Ashok Dhawadh who netted 85,766 votes. In 2004, Fadnavis retained the seat, defeating Congress candidate Deshmukh Ranjeetbabu who netted only 95,533 votes.

In 2009, the BJP fielded Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh, who won this seat in a tight contest where the vote margin between him and the runner-up candidate Congress Congress's Anees Ahmed was less than 2,000 votes.

In 2014, Deshmuku defeated Congress' Vikas Pandurang Thakre who netted only 60,098 votes.

For the 2019 election, BJP's Deshmukh is once again up against Congress' Thakre. Also, in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party's Afzal Omar Farooque, Bahujan Republican Socialist Party's Dr Vinod Maroti Rangari, among others.

Demographic: The richest constituency of Nagpur district, Nagpur West had been a Congress bastion till 1990.

