Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nagpur South West profile: Devendra Fadnavis faces Congress' Ashish Deshmukh, staunch supporter of statehood for Vidarbha

Nagpur South West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur South West

Constituency Number – 52

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 383333

Female Electors – 191399

Male Electors –191921



Third Gender – 13

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: Perhaps one of the most important Assembly seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance both in terms of prestige for the parties and that of the candidate, Nagpur South West has been electing Devendra Fadnavis (current Maharashtra chief minister) since 2009.

In the 2009 Assembly election, Fadnavis, contested on a BJP ticket and won this seat with 89,258 votes against Congress' Vikas Pandurang Thakre who netted 61,483 votes. In the 2014 election, Fadnavis retained the seat receiving 1,13,918 votes. The vote difference (58,942 votes) between Fadnavis and the runner-up candidate Prafulla V Gudadhe was more than what the Gudadhe received (54,976 votes) in the election.

For the 2019 Assembly election in the Nagpur South West Assembly seat, there are a total of 20 candidates in the fray. Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis. Deshmukh is a strong supporter of the demand of statehood for Vidarbha.

Also in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party's Vivek Vinayak Hadke, Amol Bhimraoji Hadke of Aam Aadmi Party, Ravi Als Ravindra Paikuji Shende of Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Arun Bhaurao Niture of the Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party, Yogesh Krushnarao Thakre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), among others.

Demographics – Nagpur South West falls under the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Vidarbha region.