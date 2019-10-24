Nagpur South Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nagpur South Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur South

Constituency Number – 53

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 381743

Female Electors – 189890

Male Electors – 191851

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999 Mohan G Mate of the BJP won this seat with 39,374 votes against Congress candidate Govindrao Marotrao Wanjari who netted 36,679. In 2004, Congress candidate Wanjari defeated the sitting BJP MLA Mate receiving 44,551 votes in total. In the 2009 elections to Maharashtra Assembly, Dinanath Deorao Padole of the Congress won this seat receiving 69,711 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kishor Ratanlal Kumeriya, who netted 39,316 votes. However, in 2014, Congress lost control of the seat to Sudhakar Vitthalrao Kohale of the BJP.

For the 2019 election, Mohan Mate is set to compete against Congress' Girish Krushnarao Pandav, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's Ramesh Krishnarao Pishe and Bahujan Samaj Party's Shankar Pundlik Thool, among others. There are 17 candidates in the fray.

Demographics – Nagpur South is a part of the Nagpur district. As of the 2011 census, Nagpur District comprising 14 tahsils had a population of 46,53,171.

