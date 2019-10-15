Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nagpur North profile: Physician-turned-politician BJP's Dr Milind Mane faces Congress' Nitin Raut

Nagpur North Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur North

Constituency Number – 57

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,83,650

Female Electors – 1,88,668

Male Electors – 1,94,944

Third Gender – 38

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Raut Nitin Kashinath of the Congress won this seat with 67,110 votes against Suryavanshi (KP) of the BJP, who only netted 43,658 votes. In 2004, the sitting Congress MLA defeated BJP's candidate Shyamkule Nanaji Sitaram who netted only 33,556 votes. In 2009, Dr Nitin Raut of the Congress party won this seat with 57,929 votes against the BJP candidate Tambe Rajesh of the BJP who netted 40,067 votes. In 2014, BJP won the seat with its candidate Dr Milind Mane receiving 68,905 votes. The runner-up candidate BSP 's Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye received 55,187 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Congress' Raut will take on Dr Mane. Also, in the fray are Suresh Bhagwan Sakhare of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Dongare Kirti Deepak of the AIMIM, and Vinay Purushottam Bhange of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – Nagpur North is a part of Nagpur city with a population of 46,53,570.