Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nagpur East profile: BJP's Krushna Khopde eyes third term, faces Congress' Purushottam Hajare

Nagpur East Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred (SC) and Nagpur North (SC).

Constituency Name – Nagpur East

Constituency Number – 54

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 3,70,874

Female Electors – 1,78,283

Male Electors – 1,92,582

Others – 9

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Congress candidate Satish Zaulal Chaturvedi won this seat with 73,604 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Pravin Shriniwas Barade who netted 62,990 votes. In 2004, Chaturvedi won again, but this time, he received with 96,246 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Shekhar Jayram Sawarbandhe who secured 84,415 votes.

In the 2009 elections, BJP candidate Krushna Khopde won this seat with 88,814 votes against the sitting Congress MLA. This was first time Congress had lost an election in the constituency. In 2014, Khopde of the BJP won again, receiving 99,136 votes against the Congress candidate Abhijith G Wanjari who netted 50,522 votes.

For the 2019 Assembly election from Nagpur East, the BJP has once again fielded Khopde. The sitting MLA is up against Purushottam Nagorao Hajare of Congress, Sagar Damodhar Lokhande of Bahujan Samaj Party, and Mangalmurti Ramkrishna Sonkusare of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – A small village in Nagpur district, Nagpur East had been an INC stronghold since 2009.