Nagina Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:58:32 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Girish Chandra 568,378 Votes 56% Votes
BJP Dr. Yashwant Singh 401,546 Votes 40% Votes
INC Omvati Devi 20,046 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,528 Votes 1% Votes
RSMD Amichand 6,156 Votes 1% Votes
IND Charan Singh 2,881 Votes 0% Votes
AMSP Tej Singh 2,169 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Kamesh Kumar 1,752 Votes 0% Votes

Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,93,411

Female electors: 6,97,857

Male electors: 7,95,554

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Noorpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Yashwir Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat while Yashwant Singh of BJP won the seat in the last elections.

Demographics: Part of the Muslim-dominated belt in Western Uttar Pradesh, Nagina, Muslims and Dalits, especially Jatavs, form the large part of the electorate. Jats, who traditionally dominate Braj region, too are a sizable vote bank in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:58:32 IST

