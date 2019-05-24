Nagina Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 14,93,411

Female electors: 6,97,857

Male electors: 7,95,554

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Najibabad, Nagina, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Noorpur



Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Yashwir Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat while Yashwant Singh of BJP won the seat in the last elections.



Demographics: Part of the Muslim-dominated belt in Western Uttar Pradesh, Nagina, Muslims and Dalits, especially Jatavs, form the large part of the electorate. Jats, who traditionally dominate Braj region, too are a sizable vote bank in this constituency.

