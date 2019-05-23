Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: P Ramulu of TRS wins

Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 1,477,305 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,37,781

Male electors: 5,69,056

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kollapur, Kalwakurthy, Nagarkurnool, Achampet (SC), Alampur (SC), Gadwal, Wanaparthy

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Manda Jagannath from the TDP was the MP from this constituency in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, too, Jagannath was elected MP but on a Congress Party ticket. By 2014, Jagannath had defected to the TRS but was defeated by Congress candidate Nandi Yellaiah.

Demographics: According to the 2011 census, around 861,766 people reside in Nagarkurnool district. Of this population, 90 percent is rural. This constituency is one of the only two constituencies held by Congress. With infighting within the Congress over candidate selection, TRS president KT Rama Rao is hopeful of a win for his party.

