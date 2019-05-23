Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:10:16 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MNM Guruviah K 0 Votes 0% Votes
MSKK Ambikapathi D 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Selvaraj M 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Malathi P 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Vedarethinam G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sampath R 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Jayalakshmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Saravanan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivakumar P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sambathkumar A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sengodi T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Soundararajan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagadeesh J 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prem S 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Anitha V 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 12,10,626 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,06,339

Female Electors: 6,04,287

Assembly Constituencies: Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thiruvarur, Nannilam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AKS Vijayan of the DMK won the seat thrice in a row between 1999 and 2009. Since 2014, the sitting MP is K Gopal of the AIADMK.

Demography: Traditionally, Nagapattinam was a Communist stronghold, having elected Left leaders six times. Dalits constitute the largest community in the constituency, representing one-third of the population. The two other largest communities are Vellalars and Mukkulathors. Muslims constitute the fourth largest community in the constituency and are concentrated in Nagapattinam and Nagore towns.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:10:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile