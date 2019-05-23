Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 12,10,626 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,06,339

Female Electors: 6,04,287

Assembly Constituencies: Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Thiruvarur, Nannilam

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AKS Vijayan of the DMK won the seat thrice in a row between 1999 and 2009. Since 2014, the sitting MP is K Gopal of the AIADMK.

Demography: Traditionally, Nagapattinam was a Communist stronghold, having elected Left leaders six times. Dalits constitute the largest community in the constituency, representing one-third of the population. The two other largest communities are Vellalars and Mukkulathors. Muslims constitute the fourth largest community in the constituency and are concentrated in Nagapattinam and Nagore towns.

