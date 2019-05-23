Co-presented by


Nagaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:48:03 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BGP Sukanta Mazumdar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Zakir Hussain 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJM Saiful Islam Choudhury 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Azgor Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rupak Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Sahadeb Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Pradyut Bordoloi 0 Votes 0% Votes

Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,23,881 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,92,424

Female electors: 7,31,457

Assembly Constituencies: Jagiroad (SC), Marigaon, Laharighat, Raha (SC), Nowgong, Barhampur, Jamunamukh, Hojai, Lumding

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Rajen Gohain is the sitting MP from Nowgong since 1999.

Demographics: Nagaon, which is considered the hub of vegetable production in Assam, is a BJP citadel. With 35 percent Muslim electorate, the party has reportedly been able to retain the seat due to split in Muslim votes in previous elections.

Nagaon, which is considered the hub of vegetable production in Assam, is a BJP citadel. With 35 percent Muslim electorate, the party has reportedly been able to retain the seat due to split in Muslim votes in previous elections.

