Nagaon Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,23,881 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,92,424

Female electors: 7,31,457

Assembly Constituencies: Jagiroad (SC), Marigaon, Laharighat, Raha (SC), Nowgong, Barhampur, Jamunamukh, Hojai, Lumding

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Rajen Gohain is the sitting MP from Nowgong since 1999.

Demographics: Nagaon, which is considered the hub of vegetable production in Assam, is a BJP citadel. With 35 percent Muslim electorate, the party has reportedly been able to retain the seat due to split in Muslim votes in previous elections.

