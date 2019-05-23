Nagaland Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP leads by narrow margin

Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 12,09,613 (latest figures)

Female electors: 5,96,134

Male electors: 6,13,479

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: All 60 Assembly constituencies that comprise the state Vidhan Sabha. All seats are reserved for the STs except the Dimapur-I seat.

Results in last four elections: In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, K Asungba Sangtam won the seat fighting on an Indian National Congress ticket. The 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections were won by W Wangyuh Konyak, CM Chang and Neiphiu Rio respectively. All three fought the election as candidates of the Naga People’s Front.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census, 90 percent of the population belongs to the Naga tribes. Nagaland is also one of the three northeastern states that have a Christian majority. Reports suggest that the Baptist Church in Nagaland is said to have immense influence in the state. For example, in the last Assembly election, NBCC, the influential Church body wrote letters to all political parties to not compromise on religion in the name of development and for political gains.

