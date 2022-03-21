The election for the lone Nagaland seat was to be held on 31 March but S Phangnon Konyak was elected unopposed to the seat

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Phangnon Konyak won the Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland on Monday.

Konyak is the Mahila Morcha president of BJP's Nagaland unit. It is pertinent to mention that Konyak has become the first woman MP and the first Rajya Sabha MP for the BJP from Nagaland.

She filed her nomination earlier this morning in presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and BJP state president Temjen Imna Along.

The election for the lone Nagaland seat was to be held on 31 March but Konyak was elected unopposed to the seat.

Now, elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in two other Northeastern states: two seats in Assam and one each in Tripura are slated for 31 March .

