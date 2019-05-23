Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 12,97,210 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,45,875

Female Electors: 6,51,335

Assembly Constituencies: Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Kotpad, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Jharigam Vidhan Sabha seat came into the existence while Kodinga Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2014 elections, Balbhadra Majhi of the BJD won the seat. He defeated Pradeep Kumar Manjhi who had represented the seat between 2009 and 2014. Between 1999 and 2009, BJP’s Parsuram Majhi held the seat.

Demography: Part of Southern Odisha, Telugu voters play a significant role in at least two of the seven constituencies in Nabarangpur. It is a tribally dominated constituency, with over half of the electorate belonging to over 10 tribes.

