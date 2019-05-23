Mysore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Pratap Simha retains seat

Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total Electors: 17,23,134 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,67,893

Female Electors: 8,55,241

Assembly Constituencies: Madikeri, Virajpet, Piriyapatna, Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja

Reserved: No

Delimited Yes. Madikeri and Virajpet Legislative Assembly segments were earlier in the erstwhile Mangalore Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, the erstwhile titular head of the Mysore royal family, Srikanta Datta Wadeyar, was elected on a Congress ticket. In 2004 elections, CH Vijayashankar of the BJP defeated Wadeyar by a margin of just 17,000 votes. Vijayashankar, however, lost the seat in the 2009 elections to Congress’ AH Vishwanath. In the 2014 elections, Pratap Simha of the BJP won the seat

Demography: Situated in the erstwhile Mysore region, the constituency is a mix of urban as well as rural Karnataka. The constituency is made up of Kodogu and Mysore regions. Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamaraja are primarily urban centres while the rest are rural or semi-urban constituencies. Vokkaligas and Kurubas are influential castes in this constituency, while there are also sizeable number of Lingayats, Muslims and OBCs. In addition, Kodugu region is dominated by Kodavas, a martial community who are the original inhabitants of the region.

