'My ministers not for sale, Congress believes in politics of principles and service,' says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said that his ministers are not for sale and reiterated that the Congress believes in the politics of principles and service.

"My ministers are not for sale. They believe in the politics of principles and service. We (Congress) create our identity on politics we can be proud of and firmly say that we are from the state of Madhya Pradesh," Nath said in a community programme.

"Today, we have to make sure the standards of politics do not drop," he added.

The comments come days after the Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to poach legislators in the state.

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government in the state.

After the 2018 Assembly polls, Congress, which had secured 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had won 109 seats in the state Assembly.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.