Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:33:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AIFB Anirudh Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ritesh Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Jauhar Azad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVP Devendra Rakesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AAHP Pankaj Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RRP Nageshwar Prasad Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNP Nandan Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Dharmendra Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Swarnlata Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Renu Khari 0 Votes 0% Votes
VIP Raj Bhushan Choudhary 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Mohamad Idris 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Pradeep Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Shiv Shakti Monu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHNP Shiva Bihari Singhania 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajitansh Gaur 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Surendra Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
YKP Sudhir Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Sukhdeo Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ajay Nishad 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,51,363

Female electors: 7,20,420

Male electors: 8,30,943

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Five-time Lok Sabha MP Jai Narain Prasad Nishad won the seat twice in 1999 and 2009 on a JD(U) ticket. JD(U) leader George Fernandes won the 2004 election. In 2014, Nishad’s Ajay Nishad grabbed the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Muzaffarpur's name was etched in Indian political history when the late socialist leader George Fernandes won from here in the aftermath of the Emergency. Bhumihars, Yadavs, Muslims and Sahnis are found in equal numbers in this constituency. Bhumihar and Sahnis influence voting in their areas while Kayasthas are influential in the Muzaffarpur town. Vaishyas are also a sizeable section of the electorate here.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:33:37 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile