Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 15,51,363

Female electors: 7,20,420

Male electors: 8,30,943

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Five-time Lok Sabha MP Jai Narain Prasad Nishad won the seat twice in 1999 and 2009 on a JD(U) ticket. JD(U) leader George Fernandes won the 2004 election. In 2014, Nishad’s Ajay Nishad grabbed the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: Muzaffarpur's name was etched in Indian political history when the late socialist leader George Fernandes won from here in the aftermath of the Emergency. Bhumihars, Yadavs, Muslims and Sahnis are found in equal numbers in this constituency. Bhumihar and Sahnis influence voting in their areas while Kayasthas are influential in the Muzaffarpur town. Vaishyas are also a sizeable section of the electorate here.

