Muzaffarpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Suresh Kumar Sharma seeks third consecutive term
Muzaffarpur Election Result 2020 | In the previous election, the BJP's Suresh Kumar Sharma had emerged victorious from the seat
Muzaffarpur Election Result 2020: Muzaffarpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirhut region and falls in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.
It is a part of the (15) Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
In the previous election, the BJP's Suresh Kumar Sharma had emerged victorious from the seat. Sharma had won from the seat in 2010 as well.
Many of the migrant workers who returned home to Bihar during the lockdown were from Muzaffarpur, as this Firstpost report notes. Marginalised communities often face social segregation, labour market discrimination and barriers to accessing the most basic services, the report noted.
Interestingly, one of the candidates from Muzaffarpur is Sanjay Sahni, a migrant worker who recently returned to Bihar, as reported by The Times of India.
Here is some information about the Muzaffarpur constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,15,460
Number of male voters: 1,67,932
Number of female voters: 1,46,957
Number of transgender voters: 13
Voter turnout in 2020: 51.14 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 58.24 percent
