Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,88,483 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,297

Male electors: 875,186

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Budhana Assembly seat was created, which became part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Sardhana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Saiduzzaman won the seat as a Congress candidate. In 2004 Lok Sabha polls, Munnawar Hasan of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. Kadir Rana of the BSP won the seat in 2009 polls but lost to Sanjeev Baliyan of the BJP in the 2014 elections. Notably, the constituency gained notoriety in the aftermath of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.



Demographics: Muslims constitute the single biggest electorate in all five seats falling in the constituency. The Dalit community, especially the Jatav and Chamar sub-castes, constitute the second biggest chunk of voters. Jats, who dominate the landscape of Western Uttar Pradesh are also influential in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.