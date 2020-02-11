Mustafabad Election Result 2020 Latest Updates: Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mustafabad Assembly Elections 2020 | Securing a whopping lead of almost 27,000 votes over the trailing AAP's Haji Yunus, sitting MLA and BJP candidate Jagdish Pradhan secured 57,056 votes and a 62.25 percent vote share.



The Mustafabad Assembly constituency came into existence in 2008 as part of delimitation exercise. The constituency is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is slated to vote on 8 February along with 69 other seats in Delhi. Counting of votes will be held on 11 February.

Results in last three years

The Mustafabad Assembly Constituency is currently held by Jagdish Pradhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2015 Assembly election, Pradhan got 35.33 percent of the total votes and had defeated two-time MLA Hasan Ahmed of Congress.

In 2013 Mustafabad was one of the three seats bagged by BJP with Pradhan, a non-Muslim face, winning the seat with 58,388 votes. Congress' Ahmed and AAP's Mohd Yunus came second and third, respectively. In 2008, Ahmed had won the seat by defeating Pradhan with a margin of just 979 votes.

For the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the key candidates in Mustafabad constituency include Haji Yunus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jagdish Pradhan of the BJP and Ahmed's son Ali Mehndi from Congress. Mehndi is also head of the Congress party's minority wing.

Demography

According to Economic Times, five constituencies — Rithala, Shahdara, Seemapuri, Babarpur and Mustafabad — have Muslim population between 30 percent and 40 percent. Over the last seven years, AAP has successfully weaned away Muslim voters, who have long been considered a traditional Congress vote bank.

In 2015, when AAP had swept the Delhi elections winning 67 seats and giving away only three to BJP, Mustafabad was the only Muslim-dominated seat that was won by BJP.

Okhla, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Mustafabad and Chandni Chowk seats, were all seats that were once a Congress stronghold but are now represented by the AAP and BJP in the Assembly. And they all fall in minority-dominated areas.

After the massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Congress is eyeing a comeback on these seats.

Here's a profile of constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 69

Total electors: 2,33,426

Male: 1,29,496

Female: 1,03,923

Others: 7

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 70.65 percent

Polling stations: 192

District: North East Delhi

Major parties in the fray: Congress, AAP and BJP are the main two contenders in the state.

According to reports, in North East Delhi’s Mustafabad Assembly constituency, which has a sizeable Muslim population, bijli-paani (electricity and water) are the main issues for the locals. Mustafabad is one of the three Assembly constituencies which the BJP had won in 2015 elections because of a split on Muslim community’s votes.

