Murtizapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Murtizapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Akola district — Murtizapur.

Constituency Name—Murtizapur

Constituency Number—32

District name—Akola

Total Electors— 3,20,160

Female Electors—1,56,516

Male Electors—1,63,637

Third Gender—7

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections — BJP candidate Harish Motirappa Pimple emerged victorious in Muritzapur in 2014 and 2009, defeating Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh candidates. In 2004, NCP’s Birkad Tukaram Haribhau defeated BJP’s Kambe Raosaheb Dattuji, while in 1999, BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre emerged victorious in the constituency.

Demographics— It has a population of 1,74,655 people. It is a part of the Akola Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Assembly constituencies — Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East and Risod from the Washim district. Murtizapur Vidhan Sabha constituency is composed of Murtizapur, Akola and Barshitakli tehsils.

Murtizapur is mostly dependent on agriculture, but also has a few small industries and small traders.

The BJP has fielded Harish Motirappa Pimple for the 2019 Assembly polls.

