Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Murshidabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:11:45 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Abu Taher Khan 604,346 Votes 42% Votes
INC Abu Hena, S/O - Late Abdus Sattar 377,929 Votes 26% Votes
BJP Humayun Kabir 247,809 Votes 17% Votes
CPI(M) Badaruddoza Khan 180,793 Votes 12% Votes
NOTA Nota 15,025 Votes 1% Votes
IND Humayun Kabir Sekh 7,180 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Kamarujjaman (Bakul) Khandekar 5,655 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Mijanul Haque 4,521 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Jalaluddin Mondal 4,040 Votes 0% Votes
JESM Md. Habibur Rahaman 2,839 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abu Hena, S/O - Sazzad Ali 2,503 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dhananjoy Sarkar 1,115 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Bhagwangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal, Jalangi, Karimpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Lalgola Assembly segment went to Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Moinul Hasan of the CPM won the seat in 1999 elections, Abdul Manan Hossain of the Congress won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections. In 2014, Badaruddozza Khan of the CPM won the seat, beating the incumbent MP by a narrow margin of 18,000 votes.

Demographics: Murshidabad is one of the four constituencies in West Bengal where Muslims are over 50 percent of the electorate. The contest here is expected to be between the Congress, TMC and the incumbent CPM.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:11:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile