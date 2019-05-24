Murshidabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Murshidabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,53,783 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,52,943

Female electors: 7,00,840

Assembly Constituencies: Bhagwangola, Raninagar, Murshidabad, Hariharpara, Domkal, Jalangi, Karimpur

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. Lalgola Assembly segment went to Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Moinul Hasan of the CPM won the seat in 1999 elections, Abdul Manan Hossain of the Congress won the seat in 2004 and 2009 elections. In 2014, Badaruddozza Khan of the CPM won the seat, beating the incumbent MP by a narrow margin of 18,000 votes.

Demographics: Murshidabad is one of the four constituencies in West Bengal where Muslims are over 50 percent of the electorate. The contest here is expected to be between the Congress, TMC and the incumbent CPM.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.