Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Murbad profile: BJP fields two-time MLA in bid to retain power in traditional NCP stronghold

Murbad West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Murbad

Constituency Number—139

District Name— Thane

Total Electors—391388

Female Electors—184733

Male Electors—206647

Third Gender—8

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections— NCP candidates have won in this seat from 1999 to 2009, with Gotiram Pawar defeating BJP candidates in the 1999 and 2004 Assembly elections. Sitting MLA Kisan Shankar Kathore won from this seat on 2009 and 2014 Assembly polls, on NCP and BJP tickets respectively.

Demographics – Murbad is in the Thane district of Maharashtra. It is a largely industrial town with private and public enterprises. Given its location within the Sahyadri hills, it is also frequented by tourists.

Though Murbad has a river, it saw a severe drought situation earlier this year.

In 2019 elections, Kisan Shankar Kathore will be contesting for BJP and Pramod Vinayak Hindurao for NCP.