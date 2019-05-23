Co-presented by


Munger Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:32:26 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JMM Ajit Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Nilam Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHS Arvind Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Krishna Murari Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Vikash Kumar Arya 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Raushan Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JGHP Panchanand Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahesh Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
SKBP Suryoday Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Santosh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sanjay Kesari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBC Sonelal Kora 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amarjit Patel 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pranay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dina Saw 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uchit Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kumar Navneet Himanshu 0 Votes 0% Votes
Munger Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,96,546

Female electors: 7,75,110

Male electors: 9,21,436

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Monghyr. Two Assembly seats – Mokama and Barh – were added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Brahma Nand Mandal won the seat in 1999. RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav represented the seat from 2004 to 2009. In 2009, JD(U) came back to power as Lalan Singh became the MP. However, he lost the seat to LJP’s Veena Devi in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Lakhisarai district and parts of Munger and Patna districts. Lakhisarai district has a population of 1000912 and 95.5 percent of the population comprises Hindus.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:32:26 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:32:26 IST

