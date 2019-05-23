Munger Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Munger Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,96,546

Female electors: 7,75,110

Male electors: 9,21,436

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier known as Monghyr. Two Assembly seats – Mokama and Barh – were added in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Munger, Jamalpur, Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Mokama, Barh.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U) leader Brahma Nand Mandal won the seat in 1999. RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav represented the seat from 2004 to 2009. In 2009, JD(U) came back to power as Lalan Singh became the MP. However, he lost the seat to LJP’s Veena Devi in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Lakhisarai district and parts of Munger and Patna districts. Lakhisarai district has a population of 1000912 and 95.5 percent of the population comprises Hindus.

