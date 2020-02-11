Mundka Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Delhi Assembly Election, Mundka profile: Dharampal Lakra of the AAP defeated BJP's Azad Singh by over 19,00 votes. Earlier in the day, Singh was leading by over 1,000 votes.

The seat was held by Sukhvir Singh of AAP in the outgoing Assembly.

Mundka, which is situated on the outskirts of the city, has a large number of voters with farming background, compared to other parts of the Union Territory.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the constituency recorded a polling percentage of 63 percent, with 1.61 lakh out of the 2.61 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

The AAP replaced its sitting MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal with Dharampal Lakra for the election, while the Congressfielded Dr Naresh Kumar.

The BJP fielded Azad Singh, the brother of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma and the uncle of Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, the BJP MP from West Delhi.

Mundka went to polls on 8 February.

Constituency Name: Mundka

Constituency Number: 8

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 2,61,341

Female Electors: 1,18,872

Male Electors: 1,42,441

Third Gender: 28

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency was created in 2008. In the election that year, Manoj Kumar of the BJP won the seat. In the 2013 polls, Rambir Shokeen, an Independent, won the seat. In the AAP wave of 2015, Sukhbir Singh Dalal won the seat.

Demographics: It is a rural constituency comprising of several villages, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. Some of the villages include Tatesar, Jaunti, Ladpur, Kanjhawla, Nizampur Rashidpur, Karala, Mohd. Pur Majri, Madanpur Dabas, Rasulpur, Hiran Kudna. Brahmins and Jats are an important part of the electorate. It has a sizeable number of Muslims. In fact, there were reports suggesting that BJP’s Haryana ally, JJP, had an eye on this seat owing to its Jat vote bank.

