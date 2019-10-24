Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Ambarnath (SC)

Constituency Name—Mumbra-Kalwa

Constituency Number—149

District Name— Thane

Total Electors—3,51,263

Female Electors—1,60,688

Male Electors—1,90,568

Third Gender—7

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In both 2009 and 2014, Awhad Jitendra Satish of Nationalist Congress Party won from this constituency. In 2019 elections, Nationalist Congress Party will be fielding Awhad Jitendra Satish and Shiv Sena will be fielding Deepali Jahangir Sayed.

Demographics – Mumbra-Kalwa is a part of the Thane district. As per the 2011 census, there are a total of 404223 population.

