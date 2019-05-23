Co-presented by


Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:49:27 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JAP Abbas . F. Chhatriwala 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Dr. Anil Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Irfan Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
KKJHS Adv. Ramchandra N. Kachave 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Adv. Sahil L . Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
JMBP Shehbaj Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Deora Milind Murli 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Gautam Sureshkumar Mistrilal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh .B. Dayal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Hamir Kalidas Vinjuda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shankar Sonawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sai Shrivastav 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Arvind Ganpat Sawant 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,85,846

Female electors: 6,56,882

Male electors: 8,28,964

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Umarkhadi, Khetwadi and Opera House Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Milind Deora won the seat in 2009 but lost it to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant in 2014, even though the constituency has been a Congress stronghold for a long time.

Demographics: Consisting of several upmarket localities of Mumbai, Mumbai South is a Congress stronghold. However, it also has several areas dominated by lower middle-income classes. According to reports, the traditional Maharashtrian areas like Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, & Gamdevi are witnessing a rise in non-Maharashtrian population. There is a mix of working and middle-class Maharashtrians, Muslims, mercantile communities like Jains, Gujaratis, Marwadis along with North Indians.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:49:27 IST

