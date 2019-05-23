Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,85,846

Female electors: 6,56,882

Male electors: 8,28,964

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Umarkhadi, Khetwadi and Opera House Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Milind Deora won the seat in 2009 but lost it to Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant in 2014, even though the constituency has been a Congress stronghold for a long time.

Demographics: Consisting of several upmarket localities of Mumbai, Mumbai South is a Congress stronghold. However, it also has several areas dominated by lower middle-income classes. According to reports, the traditional Maharashtrian areas like Girgaon, Lalbaug, Parel, Byculla, & Gamdevi are witnessing a rise in non-Maharashtrian population. There is a mix of working and middle-class Maharashtrians, Muslims, mercantile communities like Jains, Gujaratis, Marwadis along with North Indians.

