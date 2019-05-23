Mumbai South-Central Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Ramesh Shewale of Shiv Sena leads at 12:50 AM

Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 14,47,885

Female electors: 6,54,084

Male electors: 7,93,801

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chinchpokli, Nagpada, Mazgaon, Parel and Shivadi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad won the seat in 2009 but lost to Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena in 2014.

Demographics: Constituting Eastern suburbs of Mumbai, Mumbai South-Central has a significant Maharashtrian, Dalit, Gujarati, Marwadi population. Sikhs, Punjabis, Christians, and South Indians have their own pockets in this constituency. Like most areas of Mumbai, reports suggest that the constituency is witnessing a change in its demographic profile.

