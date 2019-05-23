Co-presented by


Mumbai South-Central Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rahul Ramesh Shewale of Shiv Sena leads at 12:50 AM

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
DMSK Godfrey Noble 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Rahul Ramesh Shewale 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Eknath M. Gaikwad 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Deepak Bhagoji Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Baddy Hemantkumar Reddy 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Adv. Mahendra Tulshiram Bhingardive 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Bhosale Sanjay Sushil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Balasaheb Jagannath Sable 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santosh Shrivastav 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Yoganand Nadar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Mohammad Hayat Mohammad Husain Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Adv. More Yogesh Vitthal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anita Kiran Patole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dalvi Raju Sahebrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sheetaltai Sasane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vikas Maruti Rokade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ahmed Shakil Sagir Ahmed Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 14,47,885

Female electors: 6,54,084

Male electors: 7,93,801

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chinchpokli, Nagpada, Mazgaon, Parel and Shivadi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad won the seat in 2009 but lost to Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena in 2014.

Demographics: Constituting Eastern suburbs of Mumbai, Mumbai South-Central has a significant Maharashtrian, Dalit, Gujarati, Marwadi population. Sikhs, Punjabis, Christians, and South Indians have their own pockets in this constituency. Like most areas of Mumbai, reports suggest that the constituency is witnessing a change in its demographic profile.

