Mumbai Police to take action after reviewing both sides of complaints in attack on BJP leader's car

Mohit Kamboj lodged a complaint alleging that a mob of Shiv Sena workers attacked his car at Kalanagar junction on Friday

Mumbai: After an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya's car allegedly by Shiv Sena workers, the Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it has received complaints from both the sides and after detailed investigation, action will be taken.

Kamboj lodged a complaint alleging that a mob of Shiv Sena workers attacked his car at Kalanagar junction on Friday. It is the place where Matoshree - the private home of Uddhav Thackeray - is located. However, Shiv Sena, in its complaint, alleged that Kamboj was doing a recce of the Chief Minister's residence and had weapons in his car.

"We have got complaints from both sides. Mohit Kamboj has given a written complaint and Shiv Sena workers have made allegations that Mohit Kamboj was doing recce of Matoshree and was carrying a hockey stick and other weapons etc in his car. We are verifying their claims with the help of CCTV footage etc. After a detailed enquiry, we will take action," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

The complaints have been lodged at Santacruz Police Station. The BJP leader alleged that it was an attempt to "kill" him by Shiv Sena workers and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kamboj has demanded that an FIR be registered and action be taken against the guilty at the earliest. "If the Maharashtra government is doing the work of intimidating me, then I want to tell you that I am not afraid of you," he said in a tweet.

He also released a video statement on the microblogging site in which he explained the series of events. Kamboj said that he was attacked by a mob while he was returning home after attending a wedding. "At Kalanagar junction, my vehicle stopped at a traffic signal. At that time, a mob of a few hundreds attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," he alleged.

The BJP leader further said that no one was injured in the incident. Speaking to ANI, Kamboj hit out at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, and said, "Governance in Maharashtra proving to be worse than West Bengal."

Condemning the attack, Kamboj alleged that on exposing MVA ministers, Opposition leaders are attacked. "Opposition leaders, who expose corrupt ministers, like Nawab Malik, are being attacked by the state government," he said.

"This was an attempt to kill me by Shiv Sena and Maharashtra chief minister, so as to suppress my voice. Will see what action will be taken by Mumbai Police. Everything is recorded on CCTV," he added.

On the incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, while addressing a press conference, said, "Mohit Kamboj incident was a smaller one. He went there without any reason. We won't comment on Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. Mumbai Police is doing its job and CP is closely monitoring all the developments."

Alleging that BJP wants to "disturb peace", the state home minister appealed to maintain peace in the state. Coming in support of Shiv Sena, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "He (Mohit Kamboj) is very clever. The Sainiks spotted him doing a recce of the chief minister's residence."

"Shiv Saniks are here to protect Matoshree," said Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai.

