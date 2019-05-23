Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 17,75,428

Female electors: 7,88,520

Male electors: 9,86,908

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Goregaon Assembly seat was added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Vandre, Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Amboli, and Santacruz were removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri East, Andheri West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A crucial vote-bank for Congress, the seat was won by Congress’ Gurudas Kamat in 2009. However, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across western parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The district comprises 50.31 lakh males and 43.25 females as per Census 2011. The literacy rate stands at 80.96 percent.

