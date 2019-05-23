Co-presented by


Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena Leads at 12:45 AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:49:16 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JAP Ajay Kailashnath Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Vishwanath Sakpal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shashikant Kundalik Kadam 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJAP Arora Surinder Mohan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Chandrashekhar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
PRP Shakuntala Mariya Kushalkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Vijay Marothi Koyale 0 Votes 0% Votes
RKD Dharmendra Shriram Pal 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNC Chhaya Sunil Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Sanjay Nirupam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijendra Kumar Rai 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Harishankar Shivpujan Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Suresh Sundar Shetty 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Subhash Passi 0 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Shaikh Abusalim Arunahak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aftab Mashwood Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gajanan Tukaram Sonkamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Mitesh Varshney 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madan Banwarilal Agrawal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabhakar Tarapado Sadhu 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Gajanan Kirtikar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total electors: 17,75,428

Female electors: 7,88,520

Male electors: 9,86,908

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Goregaon Assembly seat was added from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Vandre, Vile Parle, Kherwadi, Amboli, and Santacruz were removed from the constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri East, Andheri West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A crucial vote-bank for Congress, the seat was won by Congress’ Gurudas Kamat in 2009. However, he lost to Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across western parts of Mumbai Suburban district. The district comprises 50.31 lakh males and 43.25 females as per Census 2011. The literacy rate stands at 80.96 percent.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:49:16 IST

