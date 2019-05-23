Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Poonam Mahajan of BJP leads at 10:20 AM

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 17,83,870

Female electors: 8,11,225

Male electors: 9,72,645

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palghar and Vasai Assembly seats were removed in 2008. Kandivali and Malad Assembly segments were split post-delimitation. Dahisar, Charkop and Magathane Assembly seats were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Gopal Shetty in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the northern parts of the suburbs in Mumbai, which have a large number of Maharashtrians, followed by Gujarati and North Indian voters.

