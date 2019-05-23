Co-presented by


Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:46:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
HBP Andrew John Fernandes 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Manojkumar Jayprakash Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Gopal Shetty 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Ankushrao Shivajirao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Chandaliya Samaysingh Anand 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Dr. Pawan Kumar Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Thorat Sunil Uttamrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Chhannu Sahadewrao Sontakkey 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Raies Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
MLPI(R) Comrade Vilas Hiwale 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTP Ranjit Bajrangi Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLRP Fateh Mohd. Mansuri Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akhtar Munshi Paper Wala 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ansari Mohd. Azad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Milind Shankar Repe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND B. K. Gadhavi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amol Ashokrao Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Urmila Matondkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 17,83,870

Female electors: 8,11,225

Male electors: 9,72,645

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, Palghar and Vasai Assembly seats were removed in 2008. Kandivali and Malad Assembly segments were split post-delimitation. Dahisar, Charkop and Magathane Assembly seats were created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Borivali, Dahisar, Magathane, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam won the seat in 2009 but lost it to BJP’s Gopal Shetty in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency covers the northern parts of the suburbs in Mumbai, which have a large number of Maharashtrians, followed by Gujarati and North Indian voters.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:46:09 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:46:09 IST

