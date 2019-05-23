Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,68,357

Female electors: 7,45,341

Male electors: 9,23,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chembur, Trombay, Kurla, Bhandup (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were removed from the constituency in 2008. Mankhurd Shivajinagar Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjay Patil won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2014.

Demographics: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (east) and Bhandup are dominated by Marathi voters while Ghatkopar east and west are dominated by Gujaratis. Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar are dominated by Dalits and Muslims respectively. The constituency is a mix of middle and working class population.

