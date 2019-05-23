Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:47:54 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Shahin Parveen Shakil Ahamad Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shahajirao Dhondiba Thorat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Sambhaji Raul 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pravin Chandrakant Kedare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhaskar Mohan Gaud 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sanjay Chandrabahadur Singh (Kunwar) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Adv. Ganesh Iyer 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Nutan Sharad Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Adv. Vijay Janardan Shiktode 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Niharika Prakashchandra Khondalay 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Dandge Sukhadev Chandu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Jayashri Minesh Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nilesh Ramchandra Kudtarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Digambar Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Shrikant Suburao Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Hebbar Koni 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Sushma Maurya 0 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Shahenaz Begam Mo.Siraj Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Vinod Narayan Chaugule 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kurhade Sneha Ravindra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jatin Rangrao Harne 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Manoj Kotak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dayanand Jagnnath Sohani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thoke Baban Sopan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jitendra Kumar Nanaku Pal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jaywant Shriram Sawant (Pappa) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Patil Sanjay Dina 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,68,357

Female electors: 7,45,341

Male electors: 9,23,016

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Chembur, Trombay, Kurla, Bhandup (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were removed from the constituency in 2008. Mankhurd Shivajinagar Assembly segment was created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjay Patil won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in 2014.

Demographics: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (east) and Bhandup are dominated by Marathi voters while Ghatkopar east and west are dominated by Gujaratis. Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar are dominated by Dalits and Muslims respectively. The constituency is a mix of middle and working class population.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:47:54 IST

